KC salon offering free back-to-school haircuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids across the KC metro will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks.

One local salon is making sure every student gets the feeling of showing up to school with a fresh haircut.

Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the “Fresh Cut, Fresh Start” program 14 years ago. Since then, the salon has given more than 1,500 free haircuts to young men grades K-12 in Kansas City.

This year’s event at 1805 Vine Street will happen from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21.

Participants are asked to pre-register by August 20. You can sign up, here. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-know-joey-foundation-fresh-cut-fresh-start-pre-registration-2022-tickets-392136971237)

The salon is still looking for volunteers – let the organization know if you can help, here. (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-KKWbmvLqtGW24--L08pRfbs1LfOY0pEoM0DVbzHxDjgdyw/viewform)

