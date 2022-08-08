Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KC salon offering free back-to-school haircuts

Started 14 years ago, “Fresh Cut, Fresh Start” continues serving area youth
By Marleah Campbell and Micah Bray
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids across the KC metro will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks.

One local salon is making sure every student gets the feeling of showing up to school with a fresh haircut.

Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the “Fresh Cut, Fresh Start” program 14 years ago. Since then, the salon has given more than 1,500 free haircuts to young men grades K-12 in Kansas City.

This year’s event at 1805 Vine Street will happen from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21.

Participants are asked to pre-register by August 20. You can sign up, here. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-know-joey-foundation-fresh-cut-fresh-start-pre-registration-2022-tickets-392136971237)

The salon is still looking for volunteers – let the organization know if you can help, here. (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-KKWbmvLqtGW24--L08pRfbs1LfOY0pEoM0DVbzHxDjgdyw/viewform)

Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the “Fresh Cut, Fresh Start” program 14 years ago.
Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the “Fresh Cut, Fresh Start” program 14 years ago.(Marleah Campbell)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lower gas prices
KC-area gasoline prices fall nearly 20 cents in last week: GasBuddy
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Police investigate Kansas City’s 98th homicide of 2022
An officer-involved shooting happened late Sunday night in the area of 55th and Prospect.
Missouri Highway Patrol: Kansas City police officers shoot individual who charged at them with car
A family is highly upset with a Lee's Summit water park after their event they paid for was...
Family accuses Lee’s Summit water park of racism