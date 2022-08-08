Aging & Style
KC-area gasoline prices fall nearly 20 cents in last week: GasBuddy

GasBuddy reported Monday morning the cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon in KC.
By Micah Bray
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The price for a gallon of gasoline continued its decline.

GasBuddy reported Monday morning the cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon.

Although we’ve seen a recent decline in prices at the pump, the per gallon cost of a gallon of gas is nearly 77 cents higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Kansas City as priced at $3.27 per gallon yesterday.

GasBuddy released the average price of gas in the Kansas City area over the last decade:

  • August 8, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
  • August 8, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
  • August 8, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
  • August 8, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
  • August 8, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
  • August 8, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
  • August 8, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
  • August 8, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
  • August 8, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
  • August 8, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

The national average price for gasoline has fallen to $4.01 for a gallon.

GasBuddy believes the national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon, “The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less.”

