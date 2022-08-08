Independence promotes Interim Police Chief Adam Dustman to lead force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence has a new full-time leader for the city’s police force. And it’s a familiar face.

Interim Chief Adam Dustman, who had served in that role since February of this year, was chosen Monday to be the Independence Police Department’s chief of police.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity and look forward to the future of this department,” Chief Dustman said. “Independence is a tremendous community which has long-supported its Police. There are changes to be made and challenges to address but I am confident that we will continue to serve our City to the best of our ability.”

Dustman has served with the Independence Police Department for 14 years, the city stated.

”The selection of our next Chief of Police is one of the most important decisions a city manager makes,” city manager Zach Walker said in a statement. “I am pleased with the thorough search process that included a wide variety of stakeholders.”

Dustman will relocate to the City of Independence with his wife, and two children, according to a statement.

