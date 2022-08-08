Gov. Parson tour of New Madrid Co. highway project canceled due to inclement weather

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was scheduled to make a stop in New Madrid County on Monday, August 8.

The governor was due in Portageville at 4 p.m. to meet with southeast Missouri House members and tour the Highway 162 repair project.

However, the event was canceled due to inclement weather.

Crews closed the road on Monday to begin a major project where they will be replacing a bridge and culvert over a drainage ditch.

In January, the state announced Robertson Contractors, Inc. was awarded the $3,569,407 contract.

The bridge is one of the projects included in Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of September.

