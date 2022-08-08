Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Gov. Parson tour of New Madrid Co. highway project canceled due to inclement weather

Governor Mike Parson was scheduled to make a stop in New Madrid County on Monday, August 8.
Governor Mike Parson was scheduled to make a stop in New Madrid County on Monday, August 8.
By Jim Eftink
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was scheduled to make a stop in New Madrid County on Monday, August 8.

The governor was due in Portageville at 4 p.m. to meet with southeast Missouri House members and tour the Highway 162 repair project.

However, the event was canceled due to inclement weather.

Crews closed the road on Monday to begin a major project where they will be replacing a bridge and culvert over a drainage ditch.

In January, the state announced Robertson Contractors, Inc. was awarded the $3,569,407 contract.

The bridge is one of the projects included in Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
4,000 rescued beagles find new homes, including in Kansas and Missouri
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Federal government approves disaster declaration for St. Louis region after record flooding
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart to make six-show stop in Kansas City for ‘Reality Check’ tour
242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation