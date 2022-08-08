FORECAST: Cold front continues to move south, thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front along with an upper-level low pressure system continue to move south and east through the morning. This will allow us to see heavier cloud content and an opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are plausible so please take it easy on major highways and surface streets. Temperature start off in the low 80s and Will dip slightly towards sunrise to the mid 70s. This afternoon, daytime highs will reach into the upper 80s with feel like temperatures in the low 90s. We will still keep a small threat for isolated showers and weak thunderstorms through the day into Tuesday early morning. High pressure takes over for much of the work week and temperatures will slowly climb. Low 90s are expected by Wednesday with potentially mid 90s by this Sunday. Chances for wet weather do not return until the end of our next approaching weekend and into Monday.

Thunderstorms are possible on Monday (KCTV5)

