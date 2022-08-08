Aging & Style
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing

The 4.64 acre donation helps the City surpass its five-year goal for new affordable housing units
FILE: A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing(Live 5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing.

According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner of K-10 Highway and Bob Billings Parkway, directly adjacent to an area of land that Tenants to Homeowners already own. Tenants to Homeowners plans to build 78 affordable housing units on the donated land in addition to 44 units on land it already owns. A total of 122 units — and 236 total bedrooms — will be available, with 110 for rent and 12 for ownership.

“Our community builds strength in our neighborhoods,” said Rebecca Buford, executive director of Tenants and Homeowners, in a statement. “And our best neighborhoods are robust and strong because they have a mixture of housing options that support a diverse population of people living within them.”

The announced plans continue a five-year plan announced in 2019 by the City of Lawrence, which set the development of 200 new affordable housing units as a goal. This donation of land -- the first large-scale affordable housing development in West Lawrence -- will total 233 units provided since 2019, surpassing the standard set in less than five years.

Plans to begin dirt work are set for 2023, with infrastructure and construction set to occur in 2024-25.

