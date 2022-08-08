Aging & Style
Buffalo injures Kansas sheriff’s deputy, animal’s owner found gored to death

FILE — The buffalo had wandered onto a state highway and the deputy was trying to get the animal back in a pasture when it charged.(Aleah Burggraff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUSHTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a buffalo charged and seriously injured a Kansas sheriff’s deputy one day before the animal’s owner was found gored to death.

Ellsworth County Sheriff Murray Marston said in a news release that the buffalo had wandered onto a state highway and the deputy was trying to get the animal back in a pasture when it charged.

A deputy from a neighboring county “put down” the animal.

Then, Monday morning, dispatchers got a call from a woman who said that she had found her nephew, 56-year-old Scott Schroeder, of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and that she thought a buffalo had killed him.

