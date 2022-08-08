Authorities: Inmate inside Lansing Correctional Facility was murdered

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) --- The death of an inmate inside the Lansing Correctional Facility has been ruled a homicide.

Fred Patterson III died Sunday in the prison.

Patterson, 56, was admitted to the prison on May 24, 2022 after violating his parole.

He was convicted of one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14 and 16 years old and one count of aggravated liberties with a child less than 14 years old.

The investigation is being handled by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

