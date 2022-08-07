Aging & Style
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan.

A man sought in an investigation into the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in...
A man sought in an investigation into the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.(FBI)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims were found at “multiple crime scenes.”

Officials on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

A nationwide alert was issued by the FBI on Saturday. Authorities said in the alert he was traveling westbound on Interstate 70.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

