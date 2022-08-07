Aging & Style
FORECAST: Following another hot day, relief and rain possibilities on Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunday will be another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry again.

Clouds will increase as a cold front approaches from the north. This will trigger showers and storms to develop by early Monday.

Heavy rain and gusty wind are likely within any thunderstorms but they should stay below severe limits.

After the front passes temperatures should be a bit cooler through Wednesday. Another round of high heat and humidity returns heading into the upcoming weekend.

