Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Black business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month.

Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else.

“It gives a more personal perspective, in my opinion as well. Just to tell a story about what people are passionate about and why they’re doing it,” said Izzy Vivas events director at Parlor KC.

Shonta Dabney’s passion is coffee. Her business, Coffee Fresh AF has only been around for ten months. However, her vision is timeless.

“I’m excited, I’m having a great time, I’m educating people on coffee. This is just the beginning. My goal is to get my own roastery,” said Dabney.

Coffee Fresh AF is one of many black businesses in the KC Black Owned directory.

KC Black Owned’s founder Chelsey M. visited with some of the vendors at Parlor KC..

She said their motto of locate, support, repeat is not only helping business owners, but also creating unity.

“That motto transcending to different businesses that are local allows us to have a community effort in bringing all businesses together,” said Chelsea.

National Black Business month is celebrated annually in August.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.