Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Black business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month.

Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else.

“It gives a more personal perspective, in my opinion as well. Just to tell a story about what people are passionate about and why they’re doing it,” said Izzy Vivas events director at Parlor KC.

Shonta Dabney’s passion is coffee. Her business, Coffee Fresh AF has only been around for ten months. However, her vision is timeless.

“I’m excited, I’m having a great time, I’m educating people on coffee. This is just the beginning. My goal is to get my own roastery,” said Dabney.

Coffee Fresh AF is one of many black businesses in the KC Black Owned directory.

KC Black Owned’s founder Chelsey M. visited with some of the vendors at Parlor KC..

She said their motto of locate,  support, repeat is not only helping business owners, but also creating unity.

“That motto transcending to different businesses that are local allows us to have a community effort in bringing all businesses together,” said Chelsea.

National Black Business month is celebrated annually in August.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Black business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month....
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays
Some new faces are settling in on the KU campus -- stone sculptures restored to their home at...
Stone sculptures returned to KU Natural History Museum building
Some new faces are settling in on the KU campus -- stone sculptures restored to their home at...
Stone sculptures returned to KU Natural History Museum building
A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at...
KCK man charged in connection to Capitol riot