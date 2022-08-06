Aging & Style
Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus

Part of plan to help newer students feel safe and secure.
Lawrence police are increasing officer presence near the University of Kansas campus, ahead of the school year.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced.

The increase in police presence isn’t due to any specific concern over criminal activity, but is rather meant to help young people living near the college campus, especially those who maybe haven’t lived on their own before, according to Lawrence police.

“It’s all part of an effort to help students transition into living safely within the Lawrence community and educate them about the importance of a personal safety plan,” Lawrence police said in a statement.

The visible patrols will be around each Saturday night starting immediately and going through most of October.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

