Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street.

Officers were called out to the area on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, an adult male was found in the stairwell in the apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

BREAKING NEWS: We’re at the scene of a stabbing on 49th Street in KCMO.



This is the third homicide at this apartment complex this year — two people were shot and killed in May within 8 days of each other. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/8paO5Z0mji — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) August 6, 2022

Third homicide in area since May

Saturday’s deadly stabbing is the third homicide in the area since May.

On May 10, a deadly shooting left an adult male dead in the parking lot of an apartment building the area.

A 60-year-old man was charged in connection to that murder.

Just over a week later, police reported to another deadly shooting in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street.

No charges have been filed in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.