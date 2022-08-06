Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street.
Officers were called out to the area on a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, an adult male was found in the stairwell in the apartment complex.
He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead there.
Third homicide in area since May
Saturday’s deadly stabbing is the third homicide in the area since May.
On May 10, a deadly shooting left an adult male dead in the parking lot of an apartment building the area.
A 60-year-old man was charged in connection to that murder.
Just over a week later, police reported to another deadly shooting in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street.
No charges have been filed in this case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
