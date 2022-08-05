WeCodeKC hosts ‘Summer of Code’ camp for youth in STEM, awaits permanent location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Building computers, writing codes and making video games are just some of the things happening at Summer of Code. It’s WeCodeKC’s week-long camp giving kids and student interns real-life tech experience.

" I think being exposed to technology and how technology works at a young age can kind of spark that kind of passion in certain kids,” said student intern, Jackson Winsett.

WeCodeKC’s founder Tammy Buckner has made it her mission to bring STEM to Kansas City’s youth.

“The goal is to have an after-school program as well as ‘We Code’ careers program that we’ll expand out to our young adults and our adult programming,” Buckner said.

The problem is that WeCodeKC is without a permanent home. They rented their headquarters building from the city but learned months later it would be sold.

Buckner plans to submit a request for a proposal to hopefully get it back.

“Mentally, it’s been draining,” she said. “But it’s been OK because we’ve been at this location at 5008 Prospect [Avenue].”

Having the second location has helped to keep WeCodeKC’s programs going, that way the kids can keep working toward a bright future.

“I am excited to see what we continue to do with what we have here,” said Kamryn Harris, a student intern.

WeCodeKC hosts classes every first and third Saturday of the month.

August 6 will be the End of Summer Code event. You can find more information on WeCodeKC here.

