WEATHER ALERT: Another hot weekend, but relief is coming soon

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday is a StormTrack5 Weather Alert Day with intense heat and humidity building across the area this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, with heat index values between 105 to 108 degrees. We could see an isolated shower or storm pop up today or Sunday. Otherwise, most of the area will be dry.

A heat advisory will remain in effect for most of the area until Sunday at 8 p.m. A cold front returns late Sunday into Monday, and that will be the focus for showers and storms to develop. No severe weather expected at this time, but any thunderstorm that forms could bring heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.

Expect highs down in the 80s the first few days of the work week, our first relief in a little while.

