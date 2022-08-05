Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after a skid steer was stolen in early July, uncovering another trailer stolen out of Missouri.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, after the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader from a Holton business on July 21.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and detectives were able to recover the skid-steer on July 21 off of Butler Rd. near Rock Creek. It had been hidden in a wooded remote part of a property.

Officials said they were also able to recover a Doolittle trailer used in the theft which had also been reported stolen out of Holt Co., Mo.

On Thursday, deputies said they arrested Stevenson on a Jackson Co. District Court warrant for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Department all assisted with the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.