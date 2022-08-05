Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found

Brian Stevenson, 50
Brian Stevenson, 50(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after a skid steer was stolen in early July, uncovering another trailer stolen out of Missouri.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, after the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader from a Holton business on July 21.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and detectives were able to recover the skid-steer on July 21 off of Butler Rd. near Rock Creek. It had been hidden in a wooded remote part of a property.

Officials said they were also able to recover a Doolittle trailer used in the theft which had also been reported stolen out of Holt Co., Mo.

On Thursday, deputies said they arrested Stevenson on a Jackson Co. District Court warrant for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Department all assisted with the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Going With Grace: From vine to glass
Going With Grace: From vine to glass
ommerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not registering...
Commerce Bank reports issues affecting transactions, account balances
Johnny White
High Court affirms Kansas man’s child sex crimes convictions
WeCodeKC hosts ‘Summer of Code’ camp for youth in STEM, awaits permanent location