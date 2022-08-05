Aging & Style
Three KC pharmacies burglarized overnight within an hour

FILE — Two Walgreens and a CVS were burglarized Friday morning in Kansas City.
FILE — Two Walgreens and a CVS were burglarized Friday morning in Kansas City.(wbko)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three pharmacy locations reported being burglarized in the early morning hours on Friday.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that at 2:21 a.m., officers responded to the Walgreens at 3537 Broadway due to an alarm call. Law enforcement found the business had been broken into.

Not 30 minutes later, police responded to the CVS at 5011 Main Street due to an alarm call. They found that location had also been broken into.

Finally, at 2:53 a.m., officers were sent to the Walgreens at 4630 Troost Avenue due to a residential burglary. Security officers told police the pharmacy had been broken into.

Any losses for the three businesses were unknown.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

