Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items.

Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two away from starting for many in the metro.

This weekend has no sales tax on:

Clothes $100 or less per item.

Personal computers and computer devices – such as a monitor, mouse, keyboard – that are $1,500 or less per item.

School supplies $50 or less.

Certain graphing calculators and computer software.

Stacia Williams of Williams Financial Group has five children of her own, and understands where families come from when school supply season comes around. She encourages families to have a list and budget ready for this weekend’s no sales tax holiday.

Williams said inflation at 9.1 percent and the rising costs of school supplies is likely going to catch many families off-guard, so it’s important to get out there this weekend to prepare for extra costs on other things later.

Williams said most families are expecting to pay around $250 per child for back-to-school supplies this year.

“I know it’s hard telling the kids no, but I think in the long run being cost-efficient, and again, being mindful of your budget, they appreciate it. I want to say that you don’t want to necessarily set yourself up, put yourself in hard times down the road because you’re not being cost-efficient or you’re not hedging against that extra spending early on,” she said.

Williams said it’s important to write down your list and look for coupon opportunities on your favorite store’s social media pages.

There is a list of cities, counties, and districts not participating. To see those, click HERE.

