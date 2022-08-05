Aging & Style
Stabbing in Raytown leaves woman critically injured

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed multiple times in Raytown on Thursday night.

According to the Raytown Police Department, it happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of area of 11900 Jessica Lane.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had multiple apparent stab wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

