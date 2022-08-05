Stabbing in Raytown leaves woman critically injured
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed multiple times in Raytown on Thursday night.
According to the Raytown Police Department, it happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of area of 11900 Jessica Lane.
Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had multiple apparent stab wounds.
She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No one has been taken into custody yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
