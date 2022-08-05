Aging & Style
1 dead, 1 injured following Thursday night shooting in KC

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left one person dead.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Ave.

Two victims were transported to the hospital. At the time, one of them was critically injured and the other had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update later Thursday night, the police stated the person who was critically injured had passed away due to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have information that can assist the police in their investigation.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

