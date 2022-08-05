Aging & Style
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found in southeast Lawrence in January have now been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been missing since July 9, 2021.

The Sheriff’s office said on Friday, deputies received a lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation which found DNA analysis confirmed the identity of the remains covered on Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of N 1250 Rd.

Officials said Collins had been released from the custody of the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility on July 6, 2021, after posting bail, and his family contacted the Sheriff’s Office on July 8 when they learned of his release but had no contact with him.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is when it asked for the public’s help to find Collins.

Several months later, on Jan. 31, the Sheriff’s Office said two residents walking in the 1700 block of N 1250 Rd. saw remains near a creek and alerted deputies. It said those who responded confirmed the remains were human and searched the area. Additional bones were found near the water.

The Sheriff’s Office noted at this point a forensic anthropologist had been called in to assist with the investigation.

As of Aug. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in Collins’ death. His family has been identified and the Sheriff’s Office has offered its condolences.

