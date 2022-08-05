‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother.

Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets.

“It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory with her mom.

“She was just at the house. We were making Tik-Toks together.”

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds, one of them Muasheya Jackson.

Both women were transported to the hospital, where the 28-year-old died from her injuries.

She left a gaping hole in her family, three young children without their mom. Her mother Laconda Robinson said Jackson loved her children more than anything, and that what happened to her daughter was senseless.

“She just wanted to raise her kids and be here for her kids,” Robinson said. “She didn’t bother anybody. A part of me is dead, my daughter is gone. She had her whole life ahead of her.”

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information on the shooting. Anyone who can provide details relevant to the crime has been asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Kansas City Police Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

As the search for the suspect continues, Jackson’s family is hoping for answers and justice.

“I want her back. I want my baby back and if anybody knows anything please report it,” Robinson pleaded.

The second woman shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said there is a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

