Massage therapist arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 3 women at Wichita business

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 32-year-old massage therapist from Belle Plaine on charges of sexual battery. Wichita police said the arrest of Zachary Sample stems from an investigation conducted by the department’s Domestic Violence/Sex Crimes unit.

This began on May 23 when WPD officers responded to a report from a 38-year-old woman that a male massage therapist had sexually assaulted her during a massage at an east Wichita business.

Police said the massage therapist, identified as Sample, worked at the business at that time. During the month of May, Wichita police reported two more women, ages 29 and 26, also reported that Sample sexually assaulted them.

“After an extensive follow-up by detectives, a warrant was issued for Sample’s arrest through the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office,” Wichita police said.

Police said officers arrested Sample Thursday night and he was booked on three charges of sexual battery.

