KC’s pro bull riding team set for hometown debut this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s newest professional sports team will make its hometown debut Friday night.

The KC Outlaws kick off the action at 7:45 p.m. at T-Mobile Center.

Eight teams will take center stage this weekend as part of the newly-formed Professional Bull Riding Team Series.

Last week, the Outlaws went 1-1 in their season opener in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The 11-stop schedule wraps in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6 with a team playoff.

