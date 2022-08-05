Aging & Style
KC’s pro bull riding team set for hometown debut this weekend

The KC Outlaws kick off the action at 7:45 p.m. at T-Mobile Center.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s newest professional sports team will make its hometown debut Friday night.

Eight teams will take center stage this weekend as part of the newly-formed Professional Bull Riding Team Series.

Tickets are still available!

Last week, the Outlaws went 1-1 in their season opener in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The 11-stop schedule wraps in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6 with a team playoff.

