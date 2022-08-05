Aging & Style
High Court affirms Kansas man’s child sex crimes convictions

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed an aggravated indecent liberties with a child conviction for a man who raped his teenage granddaughter and her 8-year-old friend.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,039: State of Kansas v. Johnny C. White, it affirmed White’s conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

In 2014, court records show that White pled guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child after he admitted to raping his teenage granddaughter. Then in 2017, while in prison for the first conviction, he was again accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child when it was found that he had committed sexual crimes against his granddaughter’s 8-year-old friend.

Court records indicate that White had argued four grounds for reversal on appeal:

  1. White’s right to present a defense was allegedly violated by the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s exclusion of the fact that he took a polygraph.
  2. The district court allegedly abused its discretion when it permitted the State to amend the date range of his offense based on the victim’s trial testimony
  3. The admission of a videotaped confession White gave in 2014 regarding a prior similar crime was allegedly a reversible error
  4. Cumulative error allegedly denied White a fair trial

The Court noted that Justice Caleb Stegall wrote for a unanimous Court and agreed with the Court of Appeals that even if the admission of the videotaped confession was a mistake, it was harmless given other evidence presented at trial.

The Court also said it found no other trial errors and affirmed White’s conviction.

