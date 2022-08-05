Aging & Style
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

