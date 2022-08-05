Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote

FILE — The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works.
FILE — The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works.(Planned Parenthood of Illinois)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access.

The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Other nearby states took similar actions.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Friday that Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, highlighted the clinic while discussing abortion access in a conference call this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Now playing: Talking with Jo Koy about his new film “Easter Sunday”
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Commerce Bank resolves issue disrupting transactions, account balances
FILE — Two Walgreens and a CVS were burglarized Friday morning in Kansas City.
Three KC pharmacies burglarized overnight within an hour
Buck O'Neil's plaque will be on display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Kauffman...
Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame plaque to be displayed in Kansas City