Commerce Bank reports issues affecting transactions, account balances
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not registering Friday.
The bank released a statement Friday morning saying it had an issue “affecting some transactions and account balances.”
The bank said the issue occurred during nightly processing, and that it is expected to be resolved some time Friday.
