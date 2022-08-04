Aging & Style
Your House Your Home: A DIY project for flowers from the grocery store

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “There ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.” Eddie Cochran and others have sang those lyrics.

Well, if you’ve got those summertime blues, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink is looking for a cure with a DIY project in today’s Your House Your Home segment!

Don’t let anyone tell you that grocery store flowers aren’t nice enough. This simple DIY will make those bouquets pop in your space.

Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

