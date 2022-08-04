WeCodeKC hosts ‘Summer of Code’ camp for youth in STEM, awaits what’s next for permanent location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Building computers, writing codes and making video games are just some of the things happening at Summer of Code. It’s WeCodeKC’s weeklong camp giving kids and student interns real-life tech experience.

“I think being exposed to technology and how technology works at a young age can kind of spark that kind of passion in certain kids,” said student intern Jackson Winsett.

WeCodeKC’s founder Tammy Buckner has made it her mission to bring STEM to Kansas City’s youth.

“The goal is to have an after-school program, as well as the WeCode careers program that we’ll expand out to our young adults and our adult programming,” Buckner said.

The problem is, WeCodeKC is without a permanent home. They rented their headquarters building from the city but learned months later that it would be sold.

Buckner plans to submit a request for a proposal to hopefully get it back.

“Mentally, it’s been draining, but it’s been okay because we’ve been at this location at 5008 Prospect [Avenue],” she said.

Having the second location has helped to keep WeCodeKC’s programs going. That way, the kids can keep working toward a bright future.

“I am excited to see what we continue to do with what we have here,” said student intern Kamryn Harris.

WeCodeKC hosts classes every first and third Saturday of the month.

Aug. 6 will be their End of Summer Code event.

You can find more information on WeCodeKC here.

