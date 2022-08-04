Springfield actor plays a leading role in “Where the Crawdads Sing”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield native is gaining attention for his role in one of the country’s biggest movies.

Sterling Macer, Jr. appears in “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The movie is an adaptation of a popular book. He plays the role of Jumpin’, a man who befriends the film’s lead character Kya.

The actor attended Kickapoo High School. He credits theater teacher Jan Johnson for inspiring him and many of his classmates. Macer also says his speech and debate teacher Jack Tuckness saw something in him that he initially didn’t see in himself.

“I found myself competing in what’s called humorous and dramtic interpretation, which is really like solo acting,” said Macer. “What he sort of drew out of me helped me along that road. (It) was essential to what the auditioning process is in Los Angeles.”

Macer graduated from Kickapoo in 1982 in the same class as Brad Pitt.

