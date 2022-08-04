Aging & Style
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.

John Caviness
John Caviness(Northwestern Oklahoma State Univ.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Chief of Police is facing child abuse and battery charges following his arrest in Wabaunsee Co.

According to the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office, John Philip Caviness of Alva, Oklahoma, was arrested Sunday, July 31st for child abuse, aggravated battery, battery and resisting arrest.

Caviness was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail and has since bonded out.

John Caviness booking photo
John Caviness booking photo(Wabaunsee Co. Jail)

Northwestern Oklahoma State University announced Caviness as the new Campus Police Chief on May 2, 2022.

According to his bio, Caviness spent nine years with the Alva (Okla.) Police Dept. before accepting his current position.

The bio states that Caviness graduated from the Topeka Police Academy in 2001, and then worked for several years as a deputy for the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Caviness graduated from Northwest Oklahoma State University in 1998.

The circumstances around his arrest were not immediately available. 13 NEWS has reached out the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Northwestern Oklahoma State University for comment and are awaiting their response.

Wabaunsee Co. Attorney Tim Liesmann told 13 NEWS that Caviness’ first court appearance has been set for August 30, 2022.

