Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs after 35 years

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old ban on the Pit bull breed has been lifted in Excelsior Springs.

“I’m surprised that people have Pit bull bans in general,” said Kristee, a groomer at K-9 Clips Stay and Play in Excelsior Springs.

Kristee has a little soft spot for the breed because she has a 1-year-old Pit bull at home named Swag.

“He loves attention,” she said. “If you have your hands down next to you and you are not petting him, he grabs your hand in his mouth and makes you pet him.”

That’s why, even though she doesn’t live in Excelsior Springs, she’s happy the city council voted unanimously to repeal a 35-year-old city policy or ban against Pit bulls.

Pit bulls, she says, are not more dangerous than any other breed.

“I can do 100 Pomeranians and have one that bites me, the same with any breed,” said Kristee.

The city put the ban in place back in 1987. During the ‘80s, a number of Pit bull attacks led communities around the country to institute bans.

Over the years, cities across the country and the metro have decided to repeal their bans. That includes KCK, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Shawnee, Liberty, and others

“I think some of the owners have been vilified that they have this dog and they’ll feel bad,” said Mike McCoy, the owner of K-9 Clips Stay and Play. “They’ll come in, scared to bring their dog in, and it’s like, ‘No, your dog’s not a problem.’ Their dogs are in and out in five minutes to get nails and they are like, ‘Woah, our dog was good’, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, your dog is not bad. You are just told your dog is supposed to be bad, but it’s really not.”

KCTV5 News posted the story about the city’s decision on repealing the ban this morning and there have been mixed views about it, including one person who said, ‘Not wise’.

Kristee said that, despite what people think, it’s not the breed that’s dangerous. Instead, it’s the owners.

Animal control officials agree and said this change will help them enforce.

“This way, we can go case-by-case,” said Kristina Baxter, Animal Control Supervisor at Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center. “So, if we have a Pit bull that is causing issues or we have a German shepherd that is causing issues or a Chihuahua that is causing issues. This way, we can address it reasonably and we have different steps that we can take for a dangerous dog ordinance.”

