Pet of the Day: Ralph

Ralph.
Ralph.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by KC Pet Project)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ralph is a 2-year-old Pit bull/Terrier mix. He has been at the KC Pet Project shelter for 90 days.

Ralph is super social and loves to be around people!

He is very treat motivated and will politely sit and wait for you to give him one. He also takes it very gently!

He is a superstar walker and doesn’t pull at all. He is also a wonderful listener can be easily redirected.

Ralph is also a bit of goofball and typically has a big ol’ smile on his face.

This boy just wants a loving home where he can go on hikes, eat many treats, and then take a long nap!

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Ralph, visit him at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park! Click here for more information.

