Osawatomie officer receiving medical care after being exposed to fentanyl

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Osawatomie police officer is receiving medical treatment after being exposed to a substance that was tested and came back presumptive positive for fentanyl.

According to the Osawatomie Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Tuesday shortly after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of First Street. That traffic stop led to a subsequent investigation for suspected DUI. Ultimately, a suspect was taken into custody for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of certain stimulants, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

However, the police department said an officer is thought to have been exposed to an unknown substance “during contact with suspect(s).” The officer became sick and disoriented, and was “exhibiting symptoms consistent with high-level opioid exposure.”

EMS then took the officer to a Johnson County hospital for emergency treatment of potential opioid poisoning. Osawatomie is in neighboring Miami County.

The police department said the officer is still being treated and is recovering.

“Upon further investigation,” the police department said, “the unknown substance was field tested with a presumptive positive result for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.”

The police department notes that just 2mg of fentanyl can be life-threatening and lead to a need for immediate medical care.

“Fentanyl exposure may commonly occur through skin contact, inhalation, or ingestion,” the police department said. “Symptoms of fentanyl exposure may include shallow breathing, confusion, lessened alertness, and loss of consciousness.”

The police department wants to remind the public to use extreme caution if coming into contact with unknown substances and to call emergency services if an exposure is suspected.

