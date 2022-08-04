Aging & Style
Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrate in the dugout his home run off Chicago White Sox...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrate in the dugout his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. When asked about his decision, Merrifield drew the ire of Kansas City fans by saying: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”

Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Merrifield will play almost every day in a variety of positions, most likely second base and center.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

