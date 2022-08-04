Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Marshall urges unanimous consent on border crisis resolution

FILE - Video showed Sen. Roger Marshall giving her water, calming the woman and examining her...
FILE - Video showed Sen. Roger Marshall giving her water, calming the woman and examining her injuries.(Senator Marshall's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has requested unanimous consent on a resolution to allow governors to act as they see fit when dealing with the crisis at the southern border.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday night, Aug. 3, he called for unanimous consent on the Senate Floor to pass his new resolution declaring a crisis at the southern border as an invasion - as defined by the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Marshall noted that the resolution recognizes the rights of each state’s governor to act to secure the border.

“This open border – opened by Joe Biden – has resulted in an unprecedented, unrelenting massive wave of illegal aliens entering our country,” Marshall said. “It is long past time for states to protect their interests because Joe Biden has made it clear the federal government will not… I encourage the passage of this resolution, to stand in solidarity with the Governors of these United States, who must take matters into their own hands to protect their citizens against this invasion.”

Marshall said that prominent border security groups and immigration officials have already announced their support for the effort.

“We applaud the leadership of Sen. Marshall for lending his support to the growing chorus of Americans who agree that the border crisis is in fact an invasion and that Governors should declare that fact, and use all available authorities under Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution to remedy the problem,” said Russ Vought, President of Citizens for Renewing America, and Ken Cuccinelli, former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under President Donald Trump.

The Senator indicated that Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) objected to the unanimous consent request.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Building computers, writing codes and making video games are just some of the things happening...
WeCodeKC hosts ‘Summer of Code’ camp for youth in STEM, awaits what’s next for permanent location
Investigators received complaints that the operators of Marvin’s Automotive were purchasing a...
2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business
Local school districts are facing some of the worst staffing shortages they’ve experienced as...
KC area schools hold recruiting events to fill teacher and staff shortages
Local school districts are facing some of the worst staffing shortages they’ve experienced as...
Kansas City area schools hold recruiting events to fill teacher, staff shortages
Investigators received complaints that the operators of Marvin’s Automotive were purchasing a...
2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business