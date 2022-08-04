Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen leaving appointment

The police are trying to find this missing woman, Ashley Woods, who was last seen leaving an appointment.(Provided by the Kansas City Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen leaving an appointment Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, 35-year-old Ashley Woods was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4400 block of E. 50th Terrace in Kansas City.

She was leaving an appointment and getting into an unknown silver sedan.

The police say that Woods has been diagnosed with a medical condition that requires medication. They also say she has recently had a significant medical operation.

Her family is very concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

When she was last seen, she was wearing white pants and a black, tank top style shirt. Her hair was in purple braids.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

