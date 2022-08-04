Aging & Style
Heat causes concrete blowout along 116 Highway in Clinton County

"Both lanes of 116 Highway on the west side of the Highway 116 & 69 construction have experienced a blowout of the concrete," the sheriff's office said.(Via the Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - This intense heat we’ve been experiencing has caused a concrete blowout along a highway in Clinton County.

The Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the damage.

“TRAFFIC ALERT,” they said, “Both lanes of 116 Highway on the west side of the Highway 116 & 69 construction have experienced a blowout of the concrete.”

They said MoDOT’s Northwest District is on the way to make repairs and remove debris.

During a story earlier this summer about a different road, MoDOT explains how this happens.

“That’s a pavement failure that occurs during periods of excessive heat,” explained Matt Killion, Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT’s Kansas City district. “It’s where moisture gets trapped underneath the pavement and can cause heaving and create a bump in the pavement as that moisture escapes from underneath.”

He also said the phenomenon isn’t uncommon.

