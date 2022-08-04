Gov. Parson requests federal disaster assistance for flash flooding in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested federal disaster assistance for the St. Louis region due to historic flooding.

On Thursday, August 4, the governor asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties.

“Our state and local teams have been working around the clock to assist Missourians in the St. Louis region and provide resources,” Governor Parson said. “Today, we are requesting a federal major disaster declaration in order to provide further aid to support the region’s recovery. We appreciate our SEMA team, first responders, and community partners who continue helping the St. Louis region move forward from this disaster.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, of the 1,338 homes assessed, more than 750 had major damage.

The assessments, which were conducted by eight joint Preliminary Damage Assessment teams, including representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials, also showed 131 of 206 businesses that were examined had major damage.

Based on those assessments, Governor Parson requested Individual Assistance for the City of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Individual Assistance allows eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms.

Joint assessments also determined more than $35 million in damage to uninsured infrastructure and emergency response costs were incurred in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties.

If approved, Public Assistance would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

According to the release, Multi-Agency Resource Centers were hosted in Wentzville on August 2, and Florissant on August 3, to help disaster survivors with unmet needs.

These MARCs have served more than 800 impacted individuals.

Due to severe weather Wednesday and the building reaching capacity, the Florissant MARC closed early to ensure public safety. SEMA’s Emergency Human Services team is working with volunteer and faith-based partners to determine if additional MARCs are needed next week.

Two more MARCs are taking place this week in University City and the City of St. Louis.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive | St. Louis, MO 63111

3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

The American Red Cross has a shelter open for displaced survivors at the St. Vincent Community Center on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Louis, Mo. Since July 26, the shelter has provided more than 160 overnight stays.

Since last week, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has already paid more than $785,000 in claims for flooding losses in Missouri.

Anyone with unmet needs and those who would like to help should contact United Way 211. Call 211 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org.

