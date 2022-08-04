FORECAST: Sunshine to return Thursday afternoon

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to rain and storms, which will impact your outdoor plans through Wednesday night. We are tracking a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms through early Thursday morning. The sunshine will be back Thursday afternoon and Friday. Expect highs in the lower 90s. For Sunday, we are tracking the next round of impactful rainfall. Stay connected with us via our apps.

