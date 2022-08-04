Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Drunk woman arrested after driving golf cart on Florida highway, troopers say

Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has been arrested after she drove a golf cart on a busy...
Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has been arrested after she drove a golf cart on a busy Florida interstate while drunk.(Oze Creatives via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semi-truck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida’s Space Coast. The truck driver “advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving,” the report said.

The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida’s busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 35-year-old ban on the pit bull breed has been lifted in Excelsior Springs.
Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs
The man would not name the erroneous company but said that the owner had agreed to pay for the...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe...
Lightning strike at landfill in Olathe injures 2 workers
According to police, the investigation began in March when a group of women who worked with her...
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Whit Merrifield posts goodbye message: ‘I became a man in Kansas City’