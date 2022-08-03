WEATHER ALERT: Heat advisory & scattered thunderstorms

That storm system from the north and west is finally entering the area by Wednesday morning and will bring in scattered showers and thunderstorms for us. There is still a marginal risk to see severe weather, especially moving forward into the late afternoon and Wednesday evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be more likely than developing major hail or tornadoes. We will still be alert to that particular situation, though, throughout the entire day for you.

Temperatures are expected in the low 90s this afternoon, with the feels-like temperatures between 101 and 105 degrees. This is still under the criteria for a heat advisory, and we will continue to be under one until 7 o’clock tonight unless the cloud deck becomes too thick and temperatures do not allow the heat advisory to continue. Even so, the current heat advisory is for all counties south of Atchison, Platte, Clay, Ray, and Carroll counties. North of these counties, there is no heat advisory.

We will see more of a dryer pattern moving through the rest of the work week, but slowly bump up temperatures as a new approaching storm system comes out from the west. Saturday afternoon, we expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid and upper 90s, but by Sunday, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms re-develop and temperatures fall back to the lower 90s into the next work week.

