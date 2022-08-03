Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

WEATHER ALERT: Heat advisory & scattered thunderstorms

By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

That storm system from the north and west is finally entering the area by Wednesday morning and will bring in scattered showers and thunderstorms for us. There is still a marginal risk to see severe weather, especially moving forward into the late afternoon and Wednesday evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be more likely than developing major hail or tornadoes. We will still be alert to that particular situation, though, throughout the entire day for you.

Temperatures are expected in the low 90s this afternoon, with the feels-like temperatures between 101 and 105 degrees. This is still under the criteria for a heat advisory, and we will continue to be under one until 7 o’clock tonight unless the cloud deck becomes too thick and temperatures do not allow the heat advisory to continue. Even so, the current heat advisory is for all counties south of Atchison, Platte, Clay, Ray, and Carroll counties. North of these counties, there is no heat advisory.

We will see more of a dryer pattern moving through the rest of the work week, but slowly bump up temperatures as a new approaching storm system comes out from the west. Saturday afternoon, we expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid and upper 90s, but by Sunday, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms re-develop and temperatures fall back to the lower 90s into the next work week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We are tracking a 70% chance for showers and storms, as well as our next cold front, on...
FORECAST: Storms likely on Wednesday in Kansas City
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Heat index close to 110 expected Tuesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Tuesday is the hottest day of the week
Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to be in the upper 90s, with a heat index reading close...
FORECAST: Heat index close to 110 expected Tuesday