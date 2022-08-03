Aging & Style
‘We will be back’: Value Them Both Coalition reacts to amendment vote being defeated

Supporters of a constitutional amendment to the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas display "Vote Yes"...
Supporters of a constitutional amendment to the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas display "Vote Yes" signs.(KWCH)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over.”

After the Kansas Constitutional Amendment was defeated Tuesday evening, the coalition backing the proposed amendment released a statement saying its fight to challenge abortion being a constitutional right in Kansas would not be over.

The group released the following message:

A “yes” vote would have meant voters agreed with removing that right from the constitution and letting lawmakers pass legislation on abortion.

Instead, a “‘no” vote upheld the Kansas constitutional right to an abortion.

