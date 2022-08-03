‘We will be back’: Value Them Both Coalition reacts to amendment vote being defeated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over.”

After the Kansas Constitutional Amendment was defeated Tuesday evening, the coalition backing the proposed amendment released a statement saying its fight to challenge abortion being a constitutional right in Kansas would not be over.

The group released the following message:

Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment. Sadly, the mainstream media propelled the left’s false narrative, contributing to the confusion that misled Kansans about the amendment. While the outcome is not what we hoped, our movement and campaign have proven our resolve and commitment. We will not abandon women and babies. The Value Them Both Coalition wants to thank our amazing, faithful grassroots supporters across the great state of Kansas. Your strength, goodwill, and tireless efforts should give everyone in the Sunflower State hope for the future. This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over. As our state becomes an abortion destination, it will be even more important for Kansans to support our pregnancy resource centers, post-abortive ministries, and other organizations that provide supportive care to women facing unexpected pregnancies. We will be back.

A “yes” vote would have meant voters agreed with removing that right from the constitution and letting lawmakers pass legislation on abortion.

Instead, a “‘no” vote upheld the Kansas constitutional right to an abortion.

