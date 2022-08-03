Aging & Style
Tomahawk Creek Trail open to visitors again following repairs

Repairs to Tomahawk Creek Trail have been completed following storms earlier this summer.
Repairs to Tomahawk Creek Trail have been completed following storms earlier this summer.(Overland Park Parks and Recreation)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Tomahawk Creek Trail is open to visitors again after repairs were made following summer storms.

According to Overland Park Parks and Recreation, maintenance crews have been working to repair it since it was damaged near St. Andrews Golf Club earlier this summer.

That is near 135th street, between Quivira Road to the west and Switzer Road to the east.

Parks and Recreation said the repair work is complete, so residents and visitors can enjoy it again.

