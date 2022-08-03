Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As voters stood in line for hours to cast their vote in a referendum on abortion, several were turned away from the Maize Recreation Center.

Tuesday night, the Sedgwick County Election Office said it was made aware that the polling location told voters who were in line prior to 7 p.m. to go to a different location in order to vote. The election office said election workers did not have the authority to make that decision and were wrong for misinforming voters.

“This was an inappropriate decision made by the election workers,” said Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. “This was immediately addressed with those workers.”

Those from the Maize Recreation Center polling site who arrived at a different polling location were allowed to vote provisionally. The election office said all polling sites have been directed to keep track of this information so that the election office can work to make sure those votes get addressed properly.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold