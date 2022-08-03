‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As voters stood in line for hours to cast their vote in a referendum on abortion, several were turned away from the Maize Recreation Center.

Tuesday night, the Sedgwick County Election Office said it was made aware that the polling location told voters who were in line prior to 7 p.m. to go to a different location in order to vote. The election office said election workers did not have the authority to make that decision and were wrong for misinforming voters.

“This was an inappropriate decision made by the election workers,” said Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. “This was immediately addressed with those workers.”

Those from the Maize Recreation Center polling site who arrived at a different polling location were allowed to vote provisionally. The election office said all polling sites have been directed to keep track of this information so that the election office can work to make sure those votes get addressed properly.

