Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond

A large turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life.
By Micah Bray
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life.

Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.

Officer Sievers used her personal kayak to paddle out to the struggling turtle, eventually using a net to capture and pull the turtle to shore.

Sievers and Lewis discovered the turtle was tangled in fishing line that was still attached to a fishing lure.

Ultimately, the turtle was unharmed and released back to the pond after being untangled.

The Prairie Village Police Department posted the following pictures and GoPro video to their Facebook page.

Interesting Facts: Common snapping turtles are omnivores that can live up to 40 years or more and typically occupy home ranges of 4 to 22 acres, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lance Bush
Man cleared of wrongdoing by St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after robbery suspect killed
Generic image.
Lightning strike at landfill in Olathe injures 2 workers
Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond
Snapping turtle rescued
Kennthony Jackson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County,...
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson