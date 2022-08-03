Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life.

Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.

Officer Sievers used her personal kayak to paddle out to the struggling turtle, eventually using a net to capture and pull the turtle to shore.

Sievers and Lewis discovered the turtle was tangled in fishing line that was still attached to a fishing lure.

Ultimately, the turtle was unharmed and released back to the pond after being untangled.

The Prairie Village Police Department posted the following pictures and GoPro video to their Facebook page.

Interesting Facts: Common snapping turtles are omnivores that can live up to 40 years or more and typically occupy home ranges of 4 to 22 acres, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

