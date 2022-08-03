Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) — As the winner in the Republican primary race for Kansas’s 3rd District. Amanda Adkins will now go head-to-head with the woman who beat her handily in 2020.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids is in her second term after beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in 2018, then Adkins in 2020. It wasn’t even close that year. She won by 10 points.

But 2022 is different.

For one, who is in the 3rd District has changed. Until this year, it included all of Wyandotte County, which leans Democrat. Redistricting split that county in two along I-70, moving a portion to the 2nd District, and added some more rural counties to the 3rd District. Davids is currently the only Democrat representing Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The new boundary map approved by the Republican super-majority state legislature was so hotly contested, that it went all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Asked Tuesday night how the redistricting will affect her campaign in this year’s general election, Davids said she campaigned to get on the Agriculture Committee and has already been working with Kansas farming groups. She added that the key issue of the struggling economy is one that resonates regardless of the district’s boundaries.

“I have to make sure that I’m doing the best job I can for the people here and if folks are dealing with rising costs, whether it’s whether it’s fertilizer for the cost of the grocery stores, it’s my job to make sure that I’m focused on the concrete solutions to those things,” Davids said.

Adkins said the new district boundaries will help her in the race this time but said that’s hardly the number one factor in her favor. The economy is struggling with a Democrat in office.

“The most important thing that I can tell you is the environment has clearly changed,” Adkins said. “Whether they’re in Kansas City, here in Overland Park, or down in Ottawa, which is now part of the Third Congressional District, they’re all worried about the same things. They’re very frustrated right now when it comes to inflation, the cost of goods and services.”

Adkins had one opponent on the primary ticket and Davids was running unopposed.

