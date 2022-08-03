Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off the wrong roof

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A mistake by a contractor left an Overland Park man’s house in shambles.

Steve Kornspan moved out of the house a few months ago and has been leasing the property for short-term rentals.

He said Tuesday morning a guest texted him, concerned about a team of contractors going to work on the roof.

The problem was that Kornspan hadn’t ordered a new roof. The workers had the wrong house. By the time he rushed over to the property, the contractors had stripped nearly every shingle, leaving a mess in the yard. Kornspan’s security cameras at the house show them coming and going. He said the workers had quickly left when they realized their mistake.

“I was pretty excited and upset,” Kornspan said. “It was just something to deal with.”

Kornspan, a realtor, quickly called another roofing company to make emergency repairs. He also filed a police report and started trying to find the roofers responsible.

Wednesday morning he was able to contact the owner, who was equally upset about the situation.

“Everybody makes mistakes, but you have to stand up for your mistakes,” Kornspan said. “When you make a mistake you have to fix it. That’s what [the company owner] was most upset about, too.”

Kornspan would not name the erroneous company but said that the owner had agreed to pay for the emergency repairs. Kornspan said he did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

