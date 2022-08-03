Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The breed-specific ban against pit bulls in Excelsior Springs was repealed by the City Council this week, ending an ordinance that went on the books in 1987.

Councilmembers voted unanimously Monday night to lift the 35-year-old policy. The Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center reminded residents that dogs within the city are still required to have a current rabies vaccination and a city license/registration.

Animal Control took to Facebook Tuesday to respond to the repeal, saying, “We are grateful to have City Council members who listen to the needs of the community and champion for animals!”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.