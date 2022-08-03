Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs

Coco, the 7 year old pit bull
Coco, the 7 year old pit bull(KC Pet Project)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The breed-specific ban against pit bulls in Excelsior Springs was repealed by the City Council this week, ending an ordinance that went on the books in 1987.

Councilmembers voted unanimously Monday night to lift the 35-year-old policy. The Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center reminded residents that dogs within the city are still required to have a current rabies vaccination and a city license/registration.

Animal Control took to Facebook Tuesday to respond to the repeal, saying, “We are grateful to have City Council members who listen to the needs of the community and champion for animals!”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Google Maps image of the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas...
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say
Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, KS
Embattled 21-year-old Kansas rep loses Democratic primary in KCK
CORRECTS TO HIS SECOND OLDEST DAUGHTER, FROM OLDEST DAUGHTER FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2021, file...
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid
A "Vote NO" watch party in Overland Park cheered results from Tuesday's primary election.
Kansans resoundingly vote ‘NO’ over regulating right to abortion